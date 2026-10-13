Chennai

SPR City attempts world record with 47.8-foot Golu

The attempt is based on height alone, and any record recognition is subject to official verification.
The 47.8-ft Golu with 4,500 dolls set up at SPR City in Perambur has been submitted for entry to the World Book of Records. The attempt was inspired by their 47-floor residential tower
The 47.8-ft Golu with 4,500 dolls set up at SPR City in Perambur has been submitted for entry to the World Book of Records. The attempt was inspired by their 47-floor residential tower
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CHENNAI: SPR City in Perambur has unveiled a 47.8-foot-tall Golu featuring over 4,500 dolls as part of its Navaratri Utsavam 2026, open to visitors from October 11 to 20.

The installation is an attempt to set a world record for the tallest Golu, in association with the World Book of Records, London.

The attempt is based on height alone, and any record recognition is subject to official verification.

The height of the installation was inspired by SPR City's 47-floor residential tower. The display features traditional figurines and representations of Indian culture and humanity.

Previously, the India Book of Records documented a 36.4-foot-tall Golu in Chennai.

Hitesh Kawad, managing director of SPR Group, said the Golu represents different facets of humanity and the richness of Indian culture.

Navin Ranka, director of SPR India, said the initiative also highlighted human values, describing wealth in terms of harmony, nobility and inner peace.

The Navaratri celebrations include daily poojas, cultural programmes, music and family-oriented activities. The organisers said the event aims to bring people together through tradition, devotion and cultural heritage.

Perambur
Navaratri celebrations
World record
Golu
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