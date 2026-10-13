SPR City attempts world record with 47.8-foot Golu

The installation is an attempt to set a world record for the tallest Golu, in association with the World Book of Records, London.
The attempt is based on height alone, and any record recognition is subject to official verification.
The height of the installation was inspired by SPR City's 47-floor residential tower. The display features traditional figurines and representations of Indian culture and humanity.
Previously, the India Book of Records documented a 36.4-foot-tall Golu in Chennai.
Hitesh Kawad, managing director of SPR Group, said the Golu represents different facets of humanity and the richness of Indian culture.
Navin Ranka, director of SPR India, said the initiative also highlighted human values, describing wealth in terms of harmony, nobility and inner peace.
The Navaratri celebrations include daily poojas, cultural programmes, music and family-oriented activities. The organisers said the event aims to bring people together through tradition, devotion and cultural heritage.