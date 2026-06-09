Chennai

Chennai: Gold surges by Rs 1,040 on June 9, 2026; check how much it costs

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI:  Gold has now increased by Rs 1,040 per sovereign on Tuesday (June 9).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign and 14,200 per gram, an increase of Rs 130.

On June 8, gold was priced at Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign and Rs Rs 14,070 per gram

Silver prices remain unchanged

Silver prices remain stable and is sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg) on June 9.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,640 per sovereign (Rs 8,955 per gram) on June 9, 2025, to Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign (Rs 14,200 per gram) on June 9, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 41,960 or about 58.57%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070

June 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

June 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,440 | 1 gram - Rs 14,430

June 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,480

June 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

Silver price over the last five days:

June 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

June 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

June 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

Chennai gold price
Chennai silver price
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