Chennai: Gold surges by Rs 1,040 on June 9, 2026; check how much it costs

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign and 14,200 per gram, an increase of Rs 130.
On June 8, gold was priced at Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign and Rs Rs 14,070 per gram
Silver prices remain unchanged
Silver prices remain stable and is sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg) on June 9.
Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,640 per sovereign (Rs 8,955 per gram) on June 9, 2025, to Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign (Rs 14,200 per gram) on June 9, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 41,960 or about 58.57%.
Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:
June 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070
June 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
June 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,440 | 1 gram - Rs 14,430
June 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,480
June 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
Silver price over the last five days:
June 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
June 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
June 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290