Chennai

Chennai: Gold, silver prices drops on June 4, 2026; check latest rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
A salesman arranges a necklace at a jewellery shop(Photo: PTI)
Updated on

CHENNAI: After the gold price remained unchanged for two days, gold price decreased today (June 4).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,15,840 per sovereign and 14,480 per gram, a decrease of Rs 160 per sovereign and Rs 20 per gram.

On June 3, gold was priced at Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,500 per gram.

Silver prices dropped

On June 4 silver metal is now being sold at Rs 285 per gram (Rs 2,85,000 per kg), down by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.

On June 3, silver was sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,720 per sovereign (Rs 9,090 per gram) on June 4, 2025, to Rs 1,15,840 per sovereign (Rs 14,480 per gram) on June 4, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 43,360 or about 59.29%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

June 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

June 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

May 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,040 | 1 gram - Rs 14,630

May 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,600

Silver price over the last five days:

June 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

June 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

June 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

silver price
gold price in Chennai
Silver price in Chennai
gold price

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