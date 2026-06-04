Chennai: Gold, silver prices drops on June 4, 2026; check latest rates

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,15,840 per sovereign and 14,480 per gram, a decrease of Rs 160 per sovereign and Rs 20 per gram.
On June 3, gold was priced at Rs 1,16,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,500 per gram.
On June 4 silver metal is now being sold at Rs 285 per gram (Rs 2,85,000 per kg), down by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.
On June 3, silver was sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,720 per sovereign (Rs 9,090 per gram) on June 4, 2025, to Rs 1,15,840 per sovereign (Rs 14,480 per gram) on June 4, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 43,360 or about 59.29%.
June 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
June 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
June 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
May 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,040 | 1 gram - Rs 14,630
May 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,600
June 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
June 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
June 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290