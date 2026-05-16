Chennai: Gold, silver price drops on May 16; check how much it costs

CHENNAI: After a fall of Rs 185 per gram on May 15.
Gold has dropped by Rs 15 per gram on May 16 and it is priced at Rs 1,18,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,750 per gram.
On May 15 gold was priced at Rs 1,18,120 per sovereign and Rs 14,765 per gram.
Silver prices decreased by Rs 15 to sell for Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on May 16. On May 15, silver was sold at Rs 305 per gram (Rs 3,05,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 69,760 per sovereign (Rs 8,720 per gram) on May 16, 2025, to Rs 1,18,000 per sovereign (Rs 14,750 per gram) on May 16, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 49,960 or about 69.15%.
May 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,120 | 1 gram - Rs 14,765
May 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050
May 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,000 | 1 gram - Rs 15,000
May 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,640 | 1 gram - Rs 14,330
May 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,100
May 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,150
May 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305
May 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305
May 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 320
May 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300
May 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285