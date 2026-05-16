Chennai

Chennai: Gold, silver price drops on May 16; check how much it costs

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: After a fall of Rs 185 per gram on May 15.

Gold has dropped by Rs 15 per gram on May 16 and it is priced at Rs 1,18,000 per sovereign and Rs 14,750 per gram.

On May 15 gold was priced at Rs 1,18,120 per sovereign and Rs 14,765 per gram.

Silver prices dropped

Silver prices decreased by Rs 15 to sell for Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on May 16. On May 15, silver was sold at Rs 305 per gram (Rs 3,05,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 69,760 per sovereign (Rs 8,720 per gram) on May 16, 2025, to Rs 1,18,000 per sovereign (Rs 14,750 per gram) on May 16, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 49,960 or about 69.15%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 15, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,120 | 1 gram - Rs 14,765

May 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,20,400 | 1 gram - Rs 15,050

May 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,000 | 1 gram - Rs 15,000

May 12, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,14,640 | 1 gram - Rs 14,330

May 11, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,100

May 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,150

Silver price over the last five days:

May 15, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305

May 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 305

May 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 320

May 12, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 300

May 11, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

silver price
gold price in Chennai
Silver price in Chennai
gold price

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