Chennai

Chennai: Gold registers Rs 7,600 fall on a single day, on March 23, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Representative Image
Representative ImageDaily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold prices in the city fell sharply on Monday evening (March 23), dropping by Rs 2,240 per sovereign (8 grams) five days after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5–3.75% amid inflation concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

During the morning session, gold was priced at Rs 1,03,600 per sovereign and Rs 12,950 per gram. With the evening price drop, the yellow metal has now declined by Rs 7,600 in a single day.

22-carat gold is now priced at Rs 1,01,360 per sovereign and Rs 12,670 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 280.

Silver remains stable

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in the evening session, continuing to trade for Rs 235 (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on March 23.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 65,840 per sovereign (Rs 8,230 per gram) on March 23, 2025, to Rs 1,01,360 per sovereign (Rs 12,670 per gram) on March 23, 2026, evening, marking an increase of Rs 35,520 or about 53.9%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,570 per gram

March 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650 per gram

March 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,680 | 1 gram - Rs 14,710 per gram

March 14, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,080 | 1 gram - Rs 14,760 per gram

March 13, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,19,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,900 per gram

Silver price over the last five days:

March 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

March 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

March 16, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 276

March 14, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

March 13, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

Gold price today
Silver price today
Gold and Silver price in Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in