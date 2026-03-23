Chennai

Chennai gold price plunged by Rs 5,360 silver costs Rs 235 per gram on March 23, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold gets cheaper in the city on Monday (March 23), by Rs 5,360 per sovereign (8 grams), five days after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5–3.75% amid inflation concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,03,600 per sovereign and Rs 12,950 per gram, after a decrease of Rs 670.

On March 21, gold cost Rs 1,08,960 per sovereign and 13,620 per gram.

Silver prices decreases

Silver prices decreased by Rs 15 to be priced at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg) on March 23. On March 21, silver was priced at Rs 250 per gram.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 65,840 per sovereign (Rs 8,230 per gram) on March 22, 2025, to Rs 1,03,600 per sovereign (Rs 12,950 per gram) on March 23, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 37,760 or about 57.351%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

March 21, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,960| 1 gram - Rs 13,620 per gram

March 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,600| 1 gram - Rs 13,950 per gram

March 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,11,200 | 1 gram - Rs 13,900 per gram

March 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,570 per gram

March 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650 per gram 

Silver price over the last five days:

March 21, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

March 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 260

March 19, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 265

March 18, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 275

March 17, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

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