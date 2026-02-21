Chennai: Gold rate picks up again, touches Rs 1.17 lakh mark; silver costs Rs 290 a gram on February 21, 2026

CHENNAI: A day after an fall of Rs 270, the shiny metal increases by Rs 2080 per sovereign on February 21.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,17,440 per sovereign (8 grams), and Rs 14,680 per gram, marking an increase of Rs 260.
A day earlier, on February 20, 22-carat-gold was priced at Rs 1,15,360 per sovereign and Rs 14,420.
The price drop comes as the US dollar strengthened following stronger-than-expected January jobs data, which reduced expectations of early interest rate cuts.
Silver also witnessed an increase by Rs 20 to Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg) on February 21.
Gold prices fell because strong US jobs data for January 2026, which were released last week, reduced expectations of interest rate cuts, meaning rates may stay higher for longer, which strengthens the dollar, and in turn, makes gold slightly less attractive to investors, since it does not earn interest.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 64,200 per sovereign (Rs 8,025 per gram) on February 21, 2025, to Rs 1,17,440 per sovereign (Rs 14,680 per gram) on February 21, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 53,240, or about 82.9%.
February 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,360| 1 gram- Rs 14,420
February 19, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,16,000| 1 gram- Rs 14,500
February 18, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,13,840| 1 gram- Rs 14,230
February 17, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,14,560| 1 gram- Rs 14,320
February 16, 2026: 1 Sovereign- Rs 1,15,520| 1 gram- Rs 14,440
February 20, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270
February 19, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 270
February 18, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 260
February 17, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 265
February 16, 2026: 1 gram- Rs 265