Chennai

Chennai: Gold prices rise on May 30, silver remains stable; check latest rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purpose
Image of gold jewellery used for representative purposePTI
Updated on

CHENNAI: Gold has increased by Rs 240 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 30 per gram on Saturday May 30 in the city.

The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,17,040 per sovereign and Rs 14,630 per gram.

On May 29, gold was sold at Rs 1,16,800 per sovereign and Rs 14,600 per gram.

Silver prices remains the same

Silver prices remains unchanged on May 30. The metal is now being sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).

On May 29, silver was sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,360 per sovereign (Rs 8,920 per gram) on May 30, 2025, to Rs 1,17,040 per sovereign (Rs 14,630 per gram) on May 30, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 45,680 or about 64.01%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

May 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,600

May 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

May 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650

May 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730

May 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780

Silver price over the last five days:

May 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

May 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

May 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295

silver price
gold price in Chennai
Silver price in Chennai
gold price

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