Chennai: Gold prices rise on May 30, silver remains stable; check latest rates

CHENNAI: Gold has increased by Rs 240 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 30 per gram on Saturday May 30 in the city.
The yellow metal now costs Rs 1,17,040 per sovereign and Rs 14,630 per gram.
On May 29, gold was sold at Rs 1,16,800 per sovereign and Rs 14,600 per gram.
Silver prices remains unchanged on May 30. The metal is now being sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).
On May 29, silver was sold at Rs 290 per gram (Rs 2,90,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,360 per sovereign (Rs 8,920 per gram) on May 30, 2025, to Rs 1,17,040 per sovereign (Rs 14,630 per gram) on May 30, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 45,680 or about 64.01%.
May 29, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,800 | 1 gram - Rs 14,600
May 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
May 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,200 | 1 gram - Rs 14,650
May 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,730
May 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,18,240 | 1 gram - Rs 14,780
May 29, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 28, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
May 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295
May 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 295