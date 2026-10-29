Chennai: Gold prices remain unchanged on October 29; check how much it costs today

CHENNAI: Gold has remained unchanged on Thursday (October 29) with no change in price from the previous day.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,560 per sovereign and Rs 13,195 per gram.
Silver prices have decreased by Rs 5 and are sold at Rs 215 per gram (Rs 2,15,000 per kg) on October 29.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 89,680 per sovereign (Rs11,210 per gram) on October 29, 2025, to Rs 1,05,560 per sovereign (Rs 13,195 per gram) on October 29, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 15,880 or about 17.71%.
October 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,195
October 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,080 | 1 gram - Rs 13,135
October 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,68 | 1 gram - Rs 13,085
October 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,070
October 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,060
October 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 220
October 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 220
October 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 220
October 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 220
October 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 225