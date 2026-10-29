Chennai

Chennai: Gold prices remain unchanged on October 29; check how much it costs today

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold has remained unchanged on Thursday (October 29) with no change in price from the previous day.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,05,560 per sovereign and Rs 13,195 per gram.

Silver prices decrease

Silver prices have decreased by Rs 5 and are sold at Rs 215 per gram (Rs 2,15,000 per kg) on October 29.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 89,680 per sovereign (Rs11,210 per gram) on October 29, 2025, to Rs 1,05,560 per sovereign (Rs 13,195 per gram) on October 29, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 15,880 or about 17.71%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

October 28, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,195

October 27, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,080 | 1 gram - Rs 13,135

October 26, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,68 | 1 gram - Rs 13,085

October 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,560 | 1 gram - Rs 13,070

October 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,04,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,060

Silver price over the last five days:

October 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 220

October 27, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 220

October 26, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 220

October 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 220

October 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 225

Gold prices in Chennai
Silver prices in Chennai
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