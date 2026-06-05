Chennai: Gold price plunges by Rs 400, silver costs Rs 280 on June 5, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold has plunges by Rs 400 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 50 per gram on June 5 in the city.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,15,440 per sovereign and 14,430 per gram.
On June 4, gold was priced at Rs 1,15,840 per sovereign and Rs 14,480 per gram.
On June 5 silver metal is now being sold at Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg), down by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.
On June 4, silver was sold at Rs 285 per gram (Rs 2,85,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,040 per sovereign (Rs 9,130 per gram) on June 5, 2025, to Rs 1,15,440 per sovereign (Rs 14,430 per gram) on June 5, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 42,400 or about 58.05%.
June 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,480
June 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
June 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
June 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
May 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,040 | 1 gram - Rs 14,630
June 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
June 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
June 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
June 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
May 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290