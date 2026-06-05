Chennai

Chennai: Gold price plunges by Rs 400, silver costs Rs 280 on June 5, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold has plunges by Rs 400 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 50 per gram on June 5 in the city.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,15,440 per sovereign and 14,430 per gram.

On June 4, gold was priced at Rs 1,15,840 per sovereign and Rs 14,480 per gram.

Silver prices dropped

On June 5 silver metal is now being sold at Rs 280 per gram (Rs 2,80,000 per kg), down by Rs 5 compared to the previous day.

On June 4, silver was sold at Rs 285 per gram (Rs 2,85,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 73,040 per sovereign (Rs 9,130 per gram) on June 5, 2025, to Rs 1,15,440 per sovereign (Rs 14,430 per gram) on June 5, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 42,400 or about 58.05%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,480

June 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

June 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

June 1, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

May 30, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,17,040 | 1 gram - Rs 14,630

Silver price over the last five days:

June 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

June 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

June 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

June 1, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

May 30, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

silver price
gold price in Chennai
Silver price in Chennai
gold price

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