Chennai: Gold price plunges by Rs 1,040, silver costs Rs 270 on June 8, 2026

CHENNAI: Gold has plunged by Rs 1,040 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 130 per gram on June 8 in the city.
The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign and Rs 14,070 per gram.
On June 6 gold was priced at Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign and Rs 14,200 per gram.
Silver prices remained unchanged to sell for Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg) on June 8. On June 6 silver was sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,640 per sovereign (Rs 8,955 per gram) on June 8, 2025, to Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign (Rs 14,070 per gram) on June 8, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 40,920 or about 57.11%.
June 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
June 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,440 | 1 gram - Rs 14,430
June 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,480
June 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
June 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500
June 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
June 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285
June 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290
June 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290