Chennai

Chennai: Gold price plunges by Rs 1,040, silver costs Rs 270 on June 8, 2026

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
Gold jewellery
Gold jewellery retail sector is likely to see a further 13-15 per cent year-on-year decline in sales volumes this fiscal, following an 8 per cent drop last year, amid elevated gold prices and the recent import duty hike (Photo: PTI)
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CHENNAI: Gold has plunged by Rs 1,040 per sovereign (8 grams) and Rs 130 per gram on June 8 in the city.

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign and Rs 14,070 per gram.

On June 6 gold was priced at Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign and Rs 14,200 per gram.

Silver prices remains unchanged

Silver prices remained unchanged to sell for Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg) on June 8. On June 6 silver was sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,640 per sovereign (Rs 8,955 per gram) on June 8, 2025, to Rs 1,12,560 per sovereign (Rs 14,070 per gram) on June 8, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 40,920 or about 57.11%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

June 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,440 | 1 gram - Rs 14,430

June 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,480

June 3, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

June 2, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,16,000 | 1 gram - Rs 14,500

Silver price over the last five days:

June 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

June 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

June 3, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

June 2, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 290

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Gold prices in Chennai
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Silver prices in Chennai
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