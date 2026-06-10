Chennai gold price falls by Rs 3,200 on June 10, 2026; check today's gold rate

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,10,400 per sovereign and Rs 13,800 per gram, after a fall of Rs 400 per gram.
On June 9, gold was priced at Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign and Rs 14,200 per gram.
Silver prices have also fallen by Rs 10 and are sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on June 10.
Silver was sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg) on June 9.
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,560 per sovereign (Rs 8,945 per gram) on June 10, 2025, to Rs 1,10,400 per sovereign (Rs 13,800 per gram) on June 10, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 38,840 or about 54.28%.
June 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
June 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070
June 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200
June 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,440 | 1 gram - Rs 14,430
June 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,480
June 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270
June 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280
June 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285