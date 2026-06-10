Chennai

Chennai gold price falls by Rs 3,200 on June 10, 2026; check today's gold rate

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city plummeted by Rs 3,200 per sovereign on Wednesday (June 10).

The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,10,400 per sovereign and Rs 13,800 per gram, after a fall of Rs 400 per gram.

On June 9, gold was priced at Rs 1,13,600 per sovereign and Rs 14,200 per gram.

Silver prices dropped

Silver prices have also fallen by Rs 10 and are sold at Rs 260 per gram (Rs 2,60,000 per kg) on June 10.

Silver was sold at Rs 270 per gram (Rs 2,70,000 per kg) on June 9.

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 71,560 per sovereign (Rs 8,945 per gram) on June 10, 2025, to Rs 1,10,400 per sovereign (Rs 13,800 per gram) on June 10, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 38,840 or about 54.28%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 9, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

June 8, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,12,560 | 1 gram - Rs 14,070

June 6, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,13,600 | 1 gram - Rs 14,200

June 5, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,440 | 1 gram - Rs 14,430

June 4, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,15,840 | 1 gram - Rs 14,480

Silver price over the last five days:

June 9, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 8, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 6, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 270

June 5, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 280

June 4, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 285

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Silver price in Chennai
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