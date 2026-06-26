Chennai: Gold and silver rates rise on June 26 evening; check how much they cost

CHENNAI: Gold after crossing the Rs 1.05 lakh mark in the morning has risen by Rs 640 per sovereign in the evening session of June 26, 2026 (Friday). The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,06,400 per sovereign (8 grams), and Rs 13,300 per gram, after a rise of Rs 80.
Meanwhile, silver prices increased by Rs 10 to sell for a Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on June 26, evening. A gram had cost Rs 235 per gram on June 26 (morning).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,560 per sovereign (Rs 9,070 per gram) on June 26, 2025, to Rs 1,06,400 per sovereign (Rs 13,300 per gram) on June 26, 2026, evening, marking an increase of Rs 33,840, or about 46.64% .
June 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,140
June 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350
June 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560
June 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600
June 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600
June 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230
June 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
June 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
June 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255