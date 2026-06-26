Chennai

Chennai: Gold and silver rates rise on June 26 evening; check how much they cost

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold after crossing the Rs 1.05 lakh mark in the morning has risen by Rs 640 per sovereign in the evening session of June 26, 2026 (Friday). The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,06,400 per sovereign (8 grams), and Rs 13,300 per gram, after a rise of Rs 80.

In the morning session, the shiny metal was priced at Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign and Rs 13,220.

Silver increases

Meanwhile, silver prices increased by Rs 10 to sell for a Rs 245 per gram (Rs 2,45,000 per kg) on June 26, evening. A gram had cost Rs 235 per gram on June 26 (morning).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,560 per sovereign (Rs 9,070 per gram) on June 26, 2025, to Rs 1,06,400 per sovereign (Rs 13,300 per gram) on June 26, 2026, evening, marking an increase of Rs 33,840, or about 46.64% .

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,140

June 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350

June 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560

June 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600

June 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600

Silver price over the last five days:

June 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230

June 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

June 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

June 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

June 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

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