Chennai

Chennai: Gold, silver prices surge on June 26, 2026; check today's rates

Planning to buy gold or silver today? Check out the latest rates of these precious metals in Chennai before you head to the jewellers
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CHENNAI: Gold prices increased on Friday (June 26) in the city compared to the previous day.

The yellow metal increased by Rs 640 per sovereign compared to Thursday (June 25).

The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign and Rs 13,220 per gram, up by Rs 640 per sovereign and Rs 80 per gram.

Silver prices Increase

Silver prices have increased and are being sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg).

On June 26, it has increased by Rs 5 per gram from the previous day.

On June 25, silver was sold at Rs 230 per gram (Rs 2,30,000 per kg).

Gold rate today vs gold rate on this day, last year

Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,560 per sovereign (Rs 9,070 per gram) on June 26, 2025, to Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign (Rs 13,220 per gram) on June 26, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 33,200 or about 45.75%.

Gold price (22-carat) over the last five days:

June 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,140

June 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350

June 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560

June 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600

June 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600

Silver price over the last five days:

June 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230

June 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240

June 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250

June 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

June 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255

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