Chennai: Gold, silver prices surge on June 26, 2026; check today's rates

The yellow metal increased by Rs 640 per sovereign compared to Thursday (June 25).
The price of 22-carat gold now stands at Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign and Rs 13,220 per gram, up by Rs 640 per sovereign and Rs 80 per gram.
Silver prices have increased and are being sold at Rs 235 per gram (Rs 2,35,000 per kg).
On June 26, it has increased by Rs 5 per gram from the previous day.
On June 25, silver was sold at Rs 230 per gram (Rs 2,30,000 per kg).
Gold remains significantly higher compared to last year. Prices have surged from Rs 72,560 per sovereign (Rs 9,070 per gram) on June 26, 2025, to Rs 1,05,760 per sovereign (Rs 13,220 per gram) on June 26, 2026, marking an increase of Rs 33,200 or about 45.75%.
June 25, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,05,120 | 1 gram - Rs 13,140
June 24, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,06,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,350
June 23, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,480 | 1 gram - Rs 13,560
June 22, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600
June 20, 2026: 1 Sovereign - Rs 1,08,800 | 1 gram - Rs 13,600
June 25, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 230
June 24, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 240
June 23, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 250
June 22, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255
June 20, 2026: 1 gram - Rs 255