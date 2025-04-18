Chennai: Girl, mother booked under Pocso for relationship with minor

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old girl and her mother were booked under the Pocso Act after a complaint was filed by the mother of a 17-year-old boy alleging sexual intent and stalking the boy.

The complaint, filed at the Kodambakkam police station, claims the two were involved in a relationship while the boy was pursuing class 12.

Both are now studying in different colleges. The complainant alleged that the girl, who is older than her son, engaged in inappropriate behaviour with him, leading to the filing of the complaint under the Pocso Act, which protects minors from sexual exploitation. Along with the girl, her mother has also been named in the complaint.