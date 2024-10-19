Chennai gets late-night showers as rain returns after break; sky to remain cloudy

CHENNAI: After taking a break since delivering a severe lashing on October 15, rainfall returned to Chennai and its suburbs on Friday midnight.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, areas like Anna Salai, T Nagar, Royapettah, Nungambakkam, Anna Nagar, Koyambedu, and Egmore recording showers rain last night.

In some areas, the rains continued till the early hours of Saturday morning, said the report.

Officials from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said a low-level atmospheric circulation is persisting over southern Indian regions, while an upper-level atmospheric circulation is present over the central eastern and adjoining Lakshadweep areas.

Due to this, the sky in Chennai would remain partly cloudy for the next 24 hours, with the likelihood of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, it added.