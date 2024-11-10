Chennai: Ganja found in engineering grads' flat off OMR; all 4 held

CHENNAI: The anti-narcotics intelligence unit of the city police cracked down on a quartet, all engineering graduates -- including two employees of an IT firm – and recovered 3.5 kg ganja from their apartment in Semmenchery, off OMR.

Police sources said from the interrogation of a peddler they had arrested earlier, they came to know that he sourced the contraband from a group of engineers in Semmenchery, following which the police raided their apartment.

Police picked up four persons - Siva (24), a civil engineer, IT firm employees Anbu Jerome (25) and Santhosh Kumar (25), and Anthony (28), an employee with a private firm. A suitcase containing about 3.5 kg of ganja was seized from the apartment.

Probe revealed that Siva sourced the ganja from Madurai and distributed it here through his network. The other three suspects came in touch with Siva through mutual friends, initially as buyers and over time started peddling for him. Siva is from Madurai while the other three are from different districts, police said.

A few days ago, five students of a private engineering college were arrested by the city police for alleged possession of LSD stamps and MDMA tablets in JJ Nagar police limits. Police seized 94 Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps, 48 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets and 700 gm of ganja from them.