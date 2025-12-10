Chennai: Gang including woman stages accident; robs man of cash, valuables

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police have launched a search for a six-member gang, including a woman, who staged a road accident on Vyasarpadi flyover and robbed a man of cash and jewellery.

The incident happened on December 7 when Vijay Ravi (27) of Puzhal, a car driver, was riding his vehicle towards Basin Bridge around 7.30 pm after visiting his newborn child and wife at his in-laws' house in Korukkupet, said the police.

As Vijay was driving down the flyover, a woman riding on a scooter that was going in in front of his car fell down. Vijay stopped his vehicle and went to help her. However, the woman accused Vijay of hitting her two-wheeler. She made phone calls after which five men reached the scene and assaulted Vijay.

They then forced him to transfer Rs 20,000 through digital payment, and also snatched his two-gram gold ring and a silver bracelet before knocking him unconscious. They then put Vijay into the car, drove him to Parrys Corner, abandoned him there and fled the spot.

After regaining consciousness, the man filed a police complaint detailing the incident. Based on this, the Vyasarpadi police have registered a case and are checking CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to identify the suspects involved in the crime.