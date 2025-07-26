Chennai: Fourth desalination plant project progresses at swift pace on ECR

CHENNAI: In an effort to ensure a sustainable water supply for Chennai’s growing population, construction of the city's fourth desalination plant along ECR is progressing at a swift pace and is nearly halfway towards completion.

According to a report in The Hindu, once the plant becomes operational, the facility which is built at a cost of Rs 6,078.40 crores will treat 400 million litres of seawater daily (MLD), which will significantly enhance piped water supply for the Adyar zone.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru who inspected the progress, directed officials to ensure its completion by February 2026. The plant is expected to strengthen Chennai's water infrastructure which caters to nearly 22.67 lakh residents across the Greater Chennai Corporation, Tambaram and 20 surrounding village panchayats. Some of the main areas that would benefit from the project includes Manapakkam, Vandalur, Kilambakkam, Nandanam, and Meenambakkam.

Preparations are underway to lay a pipeline spanning over 59 kilometres from the plant to Porur, along with storage tanks and pumping facilities. Chennai metro water will also be upgrading distribution stations in Pallipattu and Tiruvanmiyur to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

The plant's construction includes critical components like intake structures, pumping stations, limestone filters, clear water reservoirs and reverse osmosis buildings.

Apart from this, Minister Nehru also reviewed operations at two existing desalination plants in Nemmeli.