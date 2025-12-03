Chennai: Flood alert for areas along Adyar canal, Chembarambakkam

CHENNAI: Flood alerts were issued for residents of low-lying areas along the Chembarambakkam reservoir and the Adyar Canal.

The level at Chembarambakkam lake reached 21.96 feet against its full capacity of 24 feet.

With the inflow rising to 1,380 cubic feet per second and the storage standing at 3.110 TMC out of 3.645 TMC, officials have begun releasing 200 cusecs of surplus water from Wednesday morning.

As the outflow from Chembarambakkam enters the Adyar river channel, authorities have issued flood alerts to residents living in low-lying areas of Thiruneermalai, Kundrathur, Thirumudivakkam, and neighbourhoods on both sides of the Adyar canal.

In Varadharajapuram, the Adyar canal has swollen to dangerous levels.

The canal, which spans 100 feet wide, is now carrying an intense flow of 1,800 cubic feet per second, rushing towards the sea.

Due to strong and fast-moving currents, the Water Resources department (WRD) has issued a flood warning to residents living in low-lying and riverside areas of Varadharajapuram, urging them to stay alert and take necessary safety precautions.

Officials have also strictly prohibited the public from entering the canal area and have warned against taking selfies or photographs near the flooded Adyar canal, citing the high risk of accidents.