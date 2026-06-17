Chennai: Fleeing from police, 19-year-old drunk youth drowns in Retteri lake

The youth was identified as J Gerald David, a school drop-out doing menial jobs to earn a living. According to police sources, after the control received a complaint call stating that a group of inebriated men were creating ruckus in Sivasakthi Nagar 10th street, a patrol team went to the area.



When the team reached there, Gerald and four of his friends were consuming alcohol near their house. Seeing the police, the youth took to their heels with the police team hot on their heels. While three of them escaped, two men, including Gerald, jumped into the Retteri lake.