Chennai: Fire in Kelambakkam high-rise triggers panic

CHENNAI: A fire broke out in a 14-storey residential apartment complex in Kelambakkam on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) on Saturday, triggering panic among the more than 3,000 residents living in over 750 flats. No casualties were reported.

The blaze originated in a seventh-floor flat of J-Block, which was occupied by a woman and her daughter who were away visiting relatives in another block at the time of the incident. Residents first noticed smoke billowing out of the unit and alerted the family and the apartment’s security personnel. Within minutes, the fire spread throughout the flat and began advancing toward neighbouring units.

With power supply cut and lifts disabled as a safety measure, residents rushed down the stairs. Apartment association members said more than 20 senior citizens, including several above the age of 80, were assisted and moved to safer blocks.

Two fire tenders from the Kovalam and Siruseri fire stations arrived quickly and fought the blaze for nearly two hours before bringing it under control.

Police officials said the flat where the fire originated was gutted. Cash, jewellery, important documents, and household articles were destroyed. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to adjoining flats.

Kelambakkam police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the fire. Preliminary inquiries suggest the possibility of an electrical short circuit, but officials said a detailed forensic examination would be conducted.