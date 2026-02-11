Chennai: FIR booked for obstructing demolition, panchayat president at large

CHENNAI: The police registered an FIR against a DMK panchayat president for allegedly obstructing government officials and engaging in a scuffle with police during the demolition of encroachments on government waterbody land.
The accused is currently at large, and the police have launched a search to locate and arrest him.
A social activist had filed a petition before the High Court last year, claiming encroachment of government waterbody land in Agaramthen panchayat limits.
The court had ordered the Chengalpattu district administration to remove the structures built on the encroached land.
When revenue and police officials proceeded to take action, they faced resistance as the structures were owned by the functionaries of the ruling party.
The activist filed another petition on the inaction despite the court's directions. With the hearing scheduled for next week, the officials proceeded to the encroached area again, this time with an earthmover and more manpower.
One of the structures to be demolished allegedly belongs to the brother of Agaramthen panchayat president, Jagadeeswaran. He and his supporters stormed the location, and soon the situation escalated to an altercation and verbal abuse.
Despite the resistance, authorities brought in additional police forces and proceeded to demolish several houses and shops under heavy security.
When officials moved to demolish other structures on the waterbody land, including the old panchayat office building, constructed before 1986, Jagadeeswaran and his supporters again obstructed the officials and staged a road blockade.
Unable to proceed further, officials left the spot. Based on a complaint lodged by revenue officials, the Selaiyur police registered an FIR against Jagatheeswaran under multiple sections, including obstructing public servants from discharging their duties and using obscene language.
After learning about the FIR, Jagadeeswaran reportedly went into hiding, fearing arrest.