Protest led by DMK panchayat president: Stones pelted at police, revenue officials for demolishing buildings on waterbody near Tambaram

CHENNAI: A tense situation prevailed in Agaramthen panchayat near Tambaram on Monday as attempt by officials to demolish buildings constructed by encroaching a waterbody was met with resistance by the locals led by the panchayat president, Jagadeesan belonging to the DMK.
Some of the protestors even hurled stones at the officials asking them to disperse while some threatened to immolate and jump from the third floor.
Police pacified the protestors and secured them. “The demolition was ordered by the Madras High Court, following a petition by an activist alleging encroachment on waterbodies in the area,” police said. “Further hearing on the case is expected on Tuesday.”
The Revenue department, accompanied by police, arrived at the scene with bulldozers to carry out the demolition. However, the building owner’s supporters, including the DMK panchayat president’s brother, protested, claiming the buildings belonged to their family. The situation escalated as the protesters, including the DMK panchayat president and his supporters, clashed with police.
After de-escalating the situation, the Revenue officials managed to demolish part of one building, but the protesters’ resistance halted further action. The panchayat president questioned the selective targeting of their buildings, while encouraging construction on waterbodies in several areas.