Chennai: Film producer arrested for links with meth gang

CHENNAI: The police arrested a small-time film distributor and producer for his alleged links with a methamphetamine peddling ring.

Earlier, in mid-November, Tirumangalam police had arrested four persons, including a film producer, Mohammed Masthan Sarbudeen (44) and seized 4 LSD stamps, 10 grams of OG ganja, and Rs 27.91 lakh from them.

Sarbudeen, police sources said, supplied narcotics to his contacts in the film industry, and police were probing his links.

Subsequently, a police team arrested a small-time film distributor, Dinesh Raj (39) of Nungambakkam, on Saturday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are on.