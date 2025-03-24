Chennai: ESIC Medical College forms Committee, takes legal action after student attack

CHENNAI: Following the incident of an intern being attacked by a housekeeping staff at ESIC Medical College on March 20, deputy director (PR) for the dean, S Karuppusamy, issued a letter detailing the steps taken by the management.

A committee of officers was constituted to conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident. A police complaint was filed and legal action was taken. A student grievance redressal committee was formed with senior faculty members and administrative cadre officers, which will hear grievances of students about the incident, and also about the functioning of the hostel.

“All outsourced agencies providing manpower to the institution have been directed to train their personnel on interaction with ESIC stakeholders and not indulge in any activity that would hamper the image of the institution,” the letter added.