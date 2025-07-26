Chennai: Elderly man held for links to drug peddlers

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 66-year-old man for alleged links with an inter-state cocaine peddling gang. The arrested man was identified as Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Shenoy Nagar.

He was picked up by the police based on information provided by Ameerudin (36) of Broadway who was arrested two days ago in a joint operation by Aminjikarai police and the ANIU (anti-narcotics intelligence unit).

During the search at Ameerudin’s residence, police recovered 49 gm of cocaine concealed in a plastic pouch, along with two mobile phones and a two-wheeler. According to investigators, Ameerudin had procured the drugs from a supplier in Bengaluru and used acquaintances, including Aslam, to smuggle them to Chennai via train and omnibus.

While no narcotics were seized from Aslam, police found that he had received a commission of Rs 5,000 for transporting the drugs from Bengaluru to Chennai.

Both were produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.