Chennai: Elderly man dies hit by reversing car at apartment parking lot, dies

CHENNAI: A 78-year-old man was fatally run over by a reversing car inside an apartment complex in Valasaravakkam on Monday night. The deceased man was identified as Venkataraman, a resident of the apartment complex located in Arcot Salai.

Police said that he was preparing to go for his evening walk when Geetha (32), a resident of the same apartment complex, was attempting to reverse her car in the parking lot. Failing to notice the septuagenarian behind her who was talking to neighbours, Geetha hit him with her car. In panic, instead of slamming the brakes, she hit the accelerator of the car and ran over the elderly man's legs, police investigation revealed.

Upon hearing Venkataraman's screams, neighbours rushed to his aid and rushed him to a private hospital nearby.

The man who sustained a major fracture on his leg succumbed late Monday night, police said. They have sent his body for an autopsy.

After checking the CCTV footage at the accident site and subsequent investigations, the woman car driver was booked for causing death due to negligence. Further investigations are on.