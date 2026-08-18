Chennai Egmore railway station redevelopment: Trains to run from Tambaram, Beach instead

The Tiruchy–Egmore Malai Kottai Express will terminate at Mambalam instead of Egmore from September 9 to 15 and again from September 21 to October 14. The train will depart Tiruchy at 10.35 pm.

The Mumbai CSMT–Egmore Superfast Express will terminate at Chennai Beach instead of Egmore from September 12 to 15. It will depart Mumbai at 10.52 pm.

The Salem–Egmore Superfast Express will terminate at Mambalam instead of Egmore from September 12 to 15. The train will depart Salem at 9.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Egmore–Salem Superfast Express will originate from Chennai Beach at 11.30 pm from September 13 to 16.