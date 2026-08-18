Chennai Egmore railway station redevelopment: Trains to run from Tambaram, Beach instead

CHENNAI: Chennai Egmore railway station is undergoing redevelopment work, following which several express trains will temporarily originate from or terminate at Tambaram, Chennai Beach and Mambalam stations instead of Egmore. Southern Railway has announced changes to train services during the affected periods.
The Mannargudi–Egmore Express will operate from September 4 to October 13. The train will depart Mannargudi at 10.50 pm and terminate at Tambaram instead of Egmore.
The Egmore–Mannargudi Express will depart from Tambaram at 11.25 pm from September 5 to October 14.
The Tiruchy–Egmore Malai Kottai Express will terminate at Mambalam instead of Egmore from September 9 to 15 and again from September 21 to October 14. The train will depart Tiruchy at 10.35 pm.
The Mumbai CSMT–Egmore Superfast Express will terminate at Chennai Beach instead of Egmore from September 12 to 15. It will depart Mumbai at 10.52 pm.
The Salem–Egmore Superfast Express will terminate at Mambalam instead of Egmore from September 12 to 15. The train will depart Salem at 9.30 pm.
Meanwhile, the Egmore–Salem Superfast Express will originate from Chennai Beach at 11.30 pm from September 13 to 16.
The Thanjavur–Egmore Uzhavan Express will also be affected by the redevelopment work. The train will run 20 minutes late in the Mambalam–Kodambakkam section from September 16 to 19.
From September 22 to October 15, the train will run 30 minutes late in the Mambalam–Kodambakkam section.
Passengers travelling on these trains are advised to check the revised boarding and terminating stations before starting their journey, as the changes are temporary and linked to the ongoing redevelopment work at Chennai Egmore.