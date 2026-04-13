Chennai: Duo kidnaps businessman for non-repayment of loan; held

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two persons for kidnapping, assault and issuing death threats to a businessman in Maduravoyal for non-repayment of a loan.
Suresh Kumar (34) of Valasaravakkam has been running a construction business for the last two years. Early this year, he had borrowed Rs 2.1 lakh from one of the accused, Balaji, for his business. Suresh returned Rs 50,000 and promised to return the remaining amount at the beginning of April.
Balaji, along with an accomplice, went to Suresh's home and assaulted him as he kept dodging Balaji. They forced him into their car and attacked him further. The accused issued death threats and made him transfer Rs 50,000 through UPI by borrowing from a friend and let him off near Sridevi Kuppam.
Based on Suresh's complaint, Maduravoyal police registered a case and arrested Balaji (32) of Nedunkundram and his accomplice, Narasimman (31) of Alwarthirunagar. Police seized the car used in the kidnapping. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.