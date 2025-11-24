Chennai: Duo held under Pocso for grooming, sexually assaulting boys

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two men under the Pocso Act for allegedly grooming minor schoolboys, intoxicating them and sexually abusing them.

Their activities came to light after the parents of a 12-year-old child noticed that their son returned from school in a dazed and disoriented condition, and on questioning him, they learnt that he was given a drink by two elders who then sexually abused the boy.

The parents approached the Tirumangalam police, after which an investigation conducted by child welfare authorities and police revealed that the 12-year-old was lured by his senior, a 15-year-old from the same school. When the other boy was questioned, it was revealed that he was also sexually abused by the two men.

The two men had developed a friendship with the 15-year-old, gave him alcohol by inviting him to their house and recorded a video of him to blackmail him and continue the abuse.

The police arrested the accused Sanjay (24) and Pari Arasan (25), who work for a private company. Investigations are under way to find if they had sexually abused other minors.