Chennai: Drunk man collapses while arguing with police, dies

CHENNAI: The police are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man who fell unconscious while arguing with traffic policemen after he was stopped for driving under the influence of alcohol on Madhavaram High Road near Perambur late Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Kamaraj, who works in the loan department of a finance firm in T Nagar.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.45 pm, when Sembium Traffic Police intercepted a blue SUV near a shop on Madhavaram High Road. Officers found that Kamaraj's blood alcohol level was 115 mg. The permissible limit is 30 mg. When police attempted to book a case, Kamaraj engaged in a heated exchange with them before suddenly collapsing.

Kamaraj was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The Otteri police secured the man's body and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police sources said that Kamaraj was undergoing treatment for a heart condition for the past four years and are awaiting autopsy results.