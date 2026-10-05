Chennai: Drunk man assaults estranged wife, her brother, friends hack him to death

According to the police, Arun was allegedly addicted to alcohol, irregular to work, and used to harass his wife under the influence of liquor. Because of the differences, Pratheepa left him a year ago and had been living with her mother at Vazhuthalampedu near Thirumudivakkam.

On Saturday evening, Arun went to patch up with his wife and bring her back to live together. He went to his in-laws' house and asked Pratheepa to return with him. However, he had gone there in an inebriated condition again and Pratheepa refused to go with him, said the police.