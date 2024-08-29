Chennai: Doctor held for sending obscene messages and pictures to another doctor

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old doctor, Suresh Kumar, was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police for allegedly sending obscene messages and pictures to another doctor working in a private hospital in Vadapalani.

Police arrested the suspect, now working in Thiruvarur, based on a complaint.

The complainant said that he was receiving obscene messages from particular Instagram ID.

Complainant's wife, who is working in a hospital in Chromepet had studied together with the suspect, police said.

The accused and the complainant's wife had studied together at the Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences in Puducherry from 2015 to 2021.

The victim received obscene messages and pictures on Instagram from a particular ID.

The victim blocked the ID, but the accused continued to send messages and pictures, threatening to sexually assault the complainant's wife.

Based on a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, who traced the ID to Suresh Kumar, a native of Cuddalore and a doctor working at a private medical college in Thiruvallur.

He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

The case has been registered under sections 78(2), 351(2), 66(D), and 67(A) of the IT Act.

The police are investigating further to see if the accused had sent similar messages to other women.