Stabbing of Chennai oncologist: TN govt doctors body announces statewide strike

CHENNAI: In response to the stabbing of Dr Balaji Jagannathan, an oncologist at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy here on Wednesday morning, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association has announced an indefinite statewide strike.

The government doctors are likely to boycott work as a protest against the attack on their colleague. While emergency services and life-saving treatment will not be affected, non-emergency departments in government hospitals, primary health centres, and medical colleges, will be shut, said a Daily Thanthi report.

A man named Vignesh had stabbed Dr Balaji multiple times allegedly over grievances on treatment to his mother at the same facility, and fled the scene, police sources said.

The police swiftly apprehended Vignesh along with the three friends who had accompanied him while the doctor was being treated for his injuries.

Meanwhile, the doctors’ association has stated that a final decision regarding the statewide strike will be made in the evening.