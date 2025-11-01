Chennai: Development works begin on retrieved 118-acre MRC land in Guindy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the development works at the 118-acre Eco Park in Guindy, the land that was retrieved from Madras Race Club, on Saturday.

The land will be upgraded into an eco-park by the Department of Horticulture. The works include restoration of water bodies, planting of rare tree species and ornamental plants, and construction of walking tracks within the park.

A government release said that the land was allocated to the department to develop the eco-park in September 2024. Following the order, the State government has issued a notification for the project, aimed at restoring the ecological balance, improving groundwater levels, and safeguarding Chennai’s central region from urban heat effects.

“The Eco Park, being developed as a biodiversity hub, will serve as an urban green lung for Chennai, offering environmental education, recreation, and ecological preservation. As part of the inauguration, the Chief Minister planted saplings, inspected waterbody restoration activities, and initiated the park's development works,” the release added.

In another event, Stalin flagged off 87 new ‘108’ ambulances, to further enhance emergency healthcare services across the State. The new ambulances have been procured at Rs 18.90 crore. Currently, 1,353 ambulances operate in TN, including 977 basic life support units, 307 advanced life support units, and 65 neonatal ambulances.

“Since the present government took charge, the ‘108’ service has benefited 85.98 lakh people, including 1.61 lakh through two-wheeler ambulances, 95,119 infants, and 4.3 lakh beneficiaries from tribal areas,” the release added.

Stalin also handed over appointment orders to 36 persons, who joined Tamil Nadu Housing Board and 24 candidates, who joined Directorate of Town and Country Planning. The new employees are selected through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). He further handed over orders to develop Christian and Muslim burial grounds in various urban local bodies.