Chennai-Delhi-Chennai Grand Trunk Express to have experimental halt at Narkher; check timings here

CHENNAI: Central Railway has advised experimental stoppage for Trains No 12615 and 12616 Chennai Egmore - New Delhi - Chennai Egmore Grand Trunk (GT) Express at Narkher (NRKR) Railway Station, until further advice. Narkher Junction is a railway station in Narkher, Maharashtra, situated on the Nagpur-Jabalpur section of the Howrah-Nagpur-Mumbai line.

The new schedule, commencing today (October 11) from both ends, is as follows:

1. Train No 12615 Chennai Egmore - New Delhi Station GT Express departing Chennai Egmore at 5.40 pm will halt at Narkher at 12.33 pm, and depart from there at 12.34 pm. It reaches New Delhi at 5.05 am. The entire train journey takes around 35 hours and 25 minutes.

2. Train No 12616 New Delhi - Chennai Egmore GT Express departing New Delhi at 4.10 pm will halt at Narkher at 8.54 am, and depart from there at 8.55 am. It reaches Chennai Egmore at 5.05 am. The total journey takes around 36 hours and 52 minutesEgmore

The experimental stoppage will however be withdrawn for one day October 14 at Prayagraj Rambag for the Ernakulam - Patna Weekly Superfast Express. Train No 22669 Ernakulam - Patna Weekly Superfast Express scheduled to leave Ernakulam at 11.55 pm on October 12 will skip its Prayagraj Rambag stoppage on October 14 due to non-interlocking work for the doubling of Prayagraj Rambag - Prayagraj Junction section, a Southern Railway statement said.