Chennai: Data Patterns Q2 net up 62% to Rs 49 cr

CHENNAI: Data Patterns, a strategic defence and aerospace electronics systems provider, recorded a 62 per cent increase in its net profit in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 to Rs 49.19 cr as against Rs 30.28 cr in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Total revenue for Q2 surged by 204 per cent to Rs 313.40 cr in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 as compared to Rs 103.06 cr in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The revenue from operations increased by 238 per cent in the corresponding period to Rs 307.46 cr, the Chennai-based company said in a release.

The company has also delivered a strategic project amounting to around Rs 180 cr during the quarter. This contract was taken at a competitive price considering long-term possible opportunities.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns (India) Limited said, "While our gross margin for the quarter was lower than usual due to the delivery of a low-margin strategic contract, we remain confident about achieving a stronger margin for the full year 2025-26. Our order inflow in the first half of the current financial year is in line with expectations, and our order book includes two significant orders for the EW products developed with QIP funds. We are optimistic these initiatives will soon translate into high-value contracts."