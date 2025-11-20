Chennai: Damaged wall near Park Town railway station raises safety concerns

CHENNAI: Commuters using the stretch between Park railway station and Park Town railway station have raised concerns after a wall beneath the Park Town flyover has remained in a damaged condition for several months, causing fear among the public.

The damaged wall is located between the Park Town railway station and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Residents said that a portion of the wall has been crumbling for a long time, which makes schoolkids and women, who frequently use this route in the morning and evening, anxious about the structure’s stability. “We’re afraid that the wall may collapse at any moment. It is particularly worrying when we walk here with children. Higher authorities must take immediate action,” a resident lamented. “There is no CCTV surveillance in the area, which is a safety risk, especially at night.”

When contacted, Dr K Aravazhi, Resident Medical Officer at Tower Block 1, RGGGH, told DT Next that the area of one side of the wall falls under the hospital’s jurisdiction. “We carry out maintenance only up to that section only. The remaining portion comes under the control of Park Town railway station,” he said.

Latha Shivakumar, commercial-cum-ticket supervisor, Park Town railway station, said that the wall lies within the pedestrian pathway limits of the station and therefore falls under its jurisdiction. “We have already reported the issue to the Commercial Inspector and the Inspector of Works. The restoration work will begin soon,” she added.