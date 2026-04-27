Chennai: Damaged cattle guard on Bharat Scout Road poses risk to pedestrians

CHENNAI: Pedestrians are facing severe inconvenience due to a damaged cattle guard, a set of parallel metal pipes installed over a shallow trench to prevent cattle from crossing, on Bharat Scout Road near Triplicane MRTS Railway Station. The cattle guards were installed to prevent cattle from entering the Kamarajar Salai and Marina beach.
The stretch, used daily by a large number of commuters, has become hazardous, with several metal pipes damaged and bent.
The problem has been attributed to ongoing construction works inside the Bharat Scouts and Guides State Headquarters premises, where heavy vehicles transporting materials such as bricks have caused structural damage to the pipe grill.
The road serves as a key access route for commuters exiting the MRTS station and heading towards the bus stand on Kamarajar Salai and Marina Beach. Due to the damaged pipes, pedestrians, including children and elderly persons, are finding it difficult to walk safely.
Suresh Kumar, a resident, said, “The issue has persisted for nearly four months, making movement difficult. Recently, an autorickshaw got stuck between the bent iron pipes.”
Concurring with him was Abi, a commuter, who piped in with: “Pedestrians are now forced to walk on one side of the road, with some stepping over stones, increasing the risk of slipping and falling. This heavily-used route has now become unsafe.”
Officials of the Bharat Scouts and Guides said that around 30% of the construction work at the headquarters has been completed. “Heavy vehicles used for transporting materials had damaged the metal pipes. The matter has been reported to the Ward 116 Assistant Engineer,” one of them said.
A senior Corporation official told DT Next, “A complaint has been received. The damaged cattle guard will be repaired within a week.”