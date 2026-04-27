Chennai: Damaged cattle guard on Bharat Scout Road poses risk to pedestrians

The stretch, used daily by a large number of commuters, has become hazardous, with several metal pipes damaged and bent.

The problem has been attributed to ongoing construction works inside the Bharat Scouts and Guides State Headquarters premises, where heavy vehicles transporting materials such as bricks have caused structural damage to the pipe grill.

The road serves as a key access route for commuters exiting the MRTS station and heading towards the bus stand on Kamarajar Salai and Marina Beach. Due to the damaged pipes, pedestrians, including children and elderly persons, are finding it difficult to walk safely.