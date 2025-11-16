Chennai customs seizes over 3 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.06 cr

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the city airport seized 3.035 kg of cannabis leaves valued at Rs. 1.06 crore that had been smuggled from Thailand by air.

The contraband was concealed inside biscuit and chocolate tins packed in a passenger’s suitcase.

A Thai Airways flight from Bangkok arrived in Chennai around midnight on Friday. During routine checks, officials screened the baggage of passengers and stopped a 30-year-old Chennai resident who had returned from Thailand, and began questioning him.

While inspecting his suitcase, officials found 9 parcels with cannabis leaves concealed between several tins of biscuits and chocolates. The parcels together weighed 3.035 kg. Officials said the seized material was ordinary cannabis leaves and not high-grade hydroponic cannabis, which is frequently trafficked from Thailand.

The seized leaves were valued at Rs 35 lakh/kg. The passenger was arrested and further investigation is under way.

Customs officials noted that attempts to smuggle narcotics, including hydroponic cannabis, cocaine, methaqualone, heroin, psychotropic tablets, drug-laced stamps and cannabis leaves, through the Chennai airport have been increasing in recent months.