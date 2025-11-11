Chennai court directs Dulquer, makers of Kaantha to file reply on ban plea

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Seventh Assistant City Civil Court has directed actor Dulquer Salmaan and the makers of the movie Kaantha to file their responses to a petition seeking a ban on the film, which is inspired by the life of Tamil cinema’s first superstar, MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar.

The petition seeking a ban was filed by B Thiagarajan, the 64-year-old maternal grandson of MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar and a retired Joint Secretary in the Tamil Nadu government.

In his plea, he stated that the film Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, has been jointly produced by Kochi-based Wayfarer Films Private Limited and Hyderabad-based Sprit Media Private Limited. According to him, the film is based on the life of his grandfather, MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar.

He noted that while the film’s teaser has already been released, it is scheduled to hit theatres on November 14. He further argued that if a film is made about the life of a public figure, the consent of their legal heirs must be obtained.

Though the names of characters in the movie have been changed, viewers can still identify them easily, the petition pointed out. The petition further alleged that the film portrays Bhagavathar as living an immoral life, losing his eyesight, and dying in poverty and debt.

However, Bhagavathar owned a bungalow, luxury cars like Plymouth and Chevrolet, and did not have any bad habits, the petitioner contended.

Pointing out that Kaantha has been made without sufficient evidence, he argued that the movie defamed Bhagavathar’s legacy, and therefore sought a ban on its release.

After hearing the case, the Chennai City Seventh Assistant City Civil Court directed the production companies and actor Dulquer Salmaan to file their replies by November 18 and adjourned the hearing.