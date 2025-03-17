Chennai court acquits old couple of drug trafficking case

CHENNAI: A special court acquitted an elderly couple in the case of allegedly trafficking a huge quantity of ganja for commercial purposes because the prosecution failed to prove the case.

The special court constituted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, held that the prosecution failed to prove offences alleged against the accused persons and there was an inordinate delay in producing the seized substance before the court. Citing a lack of material facts in the case, the court acquitted both the accused from all the charges.

The case of the prosecution was filed on March 7, 2022, after a team of police personnel from B-3 Fort police station arrested Perumal (70), and his wife Shanti (68), at Annai Sathya Nagar for possession of 1.20 kilograms of ganja.

The police booked a narcotics case against the old couple under sections 8 (c), 20 (b) ii (B) and 29 (1) of the NDPS Act. However, the arrested couple pleaded not guilty and they were not trafficking the drugs as alleged by the police.

The police submitted the alleged seized substance before the trial court with a delay of nine months, which is not acceptable when it comes to proving the case, said the accused persons.