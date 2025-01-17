Chennai couple forces minor daughter into sex work, uploads clips for sale; arrested

CHENNAI: City police have arrested two more persons in connection with the arrest of a couple, who allegedly forced their minor daughter into prostitution.

Police, who found that the couple had filmed obscene video clips of the girl, and uploaded them online, have arrested the two men for paying money online to watch the clips of minor girls.

One of the arrested persons is from Tambaram while another is a resident of Mandaveli, police sources said.

Mylapore AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel had arrested the couple on Thursday based on a complaint filed by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) authorities. The officers tracked the husband, who was involved in the real estate business in Raja Annamalai Puram.

According to sources, a police team while reviewing his phone, found several video clips of juvenile girls and obscene photos. Further investigation revealed that he had filmed his daughter, and forced her into prostitution with the help of his wife. He sold many video clips and photographs of minor girls, including his daughter, online and made money from it.

Subsequently, the police team arrested his wife too, and booked the couple under the Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody. Police are also in the process of retrieving more hidden and deleted files from the couple’s phones and other storage devices.