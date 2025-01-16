Chennai couple held for forcing daughter into prostitution, selling obscene content

CHENNAI: A couple was arrested for allegedly forcing their daughter into prostitution and filming her obscene photos, which they allegedly uploaded on the internet.

The arrest was made by the Mylapore all-women police personnel.

The arrest was based on a complaint filed by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) authorities.

The officers tracked a suspect involved in the real estate business from Raja Annamalai Puram.

According to police sources, a police team while reviewing his phone, found several video clips of juvenile girls and obscene photos stored on it.

Further investigation revealed that he had filmed his daughter, who was forced into prostitution with the assistance of his wife.

The arrested man, sold many video clips and photographs of the minor girls, including his daughter, online and made money from it.

Subsequently, the police team arrested his wife for forcing their daughter into prostitution and selling her obscene video clips.

The couple was booked under the Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.