Chennai Corporation’s women-only gyms create space for fitness, friendships

CHENNAI: EmpowHer gym, a women-only fitness initiative launched by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) last year, has been receiving positive feedback and is gaining popularity, especially among lower-middle-class and middle-class women.

During a recent visit by DT Next to three of these gyms, one each on West Jones Road in Saidapet (near the 140 Ward Office), Shivan Park in KK Nagar, and Raghav Colony in Ashok Nagar, around 60 women, aged between 21 and 63, were seen using the facilities daily.

Attendees praised the Corporation for providing these gyms free of cost, which has encouraged regular participation. Many suggested increasing the number of machines and ensuring proper maintenance, as these spaces also attract joggers and walkers.

T Neela (57), an accountant, said, “I never miss a session at the gym, as workouts keep me healthy. I’m grateful to the Corporation for this initiative. Since many come here to jog, more treadmills would allow us to spend more time running.”

Another Saidapet resident, Suganya (38), a homemaker and mother of two, said, “I’ve been coming to the gym for the past year and have lost 6 kg. It’s a friendly, healthy space where we also bond over personal stories. Initially, my husband was hesitant, but after seeing the results, he now supports me.”

Friendships have blossomed across age groups as well. R Usha (63), a resident near Shivan Park in KK Nagar, visits the gym with her friend Radha Lakshmi. “We’ve started using the equipment after observing younger members, but not all exercises are suitable for us. A trainer would help guide us safely,” she said.

Ashok Nagar resident K Jayalakshmi, a mother of two, said she feels more comfortable in a women-only environment. “Private gyms charge ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 for three months and are often far away. This gym is free and close to home. A separate yoga space would be a great addition,” she said.

A GCC official said, “We plan to establish a women’s gym in every ward. In Phase 1, as many as 39 gyms are being constructed, 10 are complete, and the remaining 29 are nearing completion. Certified female trainers are also being recruited.”

Malani, trainer and in-charge of the Saidapet gym, said, “I’m the first trainer under the EmpowHer initiative. Training women here is a joy. They support and motivate each other. More cycling, twister, and orbit machines would improve the experience.”

FITNESS FOR FREE

· Women over 18 years can join after submitting Aadhaar card copy

· Gym open from 6-10 am and 4-8 pm

· Facilities available are lockers, a restroom, and changing room