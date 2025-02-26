Begin typing your search...

    Chennai Corporation’s online services to be suspended for two days

    The Corporation stated that the maintenance work will be carried out on its online services.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Feb 2025 9:23 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-26 03:57:53  )
    Chennai Corporation’s online services to be suspended for two days
    X

    Greater Chennai Corporation (Photo: Hemanathan.M)

    CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has announced a temporary suspension of its online services for two days due to maintenance work.

    As per a Maalaimalar report, the Corporation stated that the maintenance work will be carried out on its online services. Therefore, all online services would be unavailable from 10 pm on February 28 (Friday) to 10 pm on March 2 (Sunday).

    Greater Chennai CorporationOnline ServicesGCC
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X