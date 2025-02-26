Begin typing your search...
Chennai Corporation’s online services to be suspended for two days
The Corporation stated that the maintenance work will be carried out on its online services.
CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has announced a temporary suspension of its online services for two days due to maintenance work.
As per a Maalaimalar report, the Corporation stated that the maintenance work will be carried out on its online services. Therefore, all online services would be unavailable from 10 pm on February 28 (Friday) to 10 pm on March 2 (Sunday).
