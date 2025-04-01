Chennai Corporation warns strict action against dumping waste in water bodies

CHENNAI: Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran has instructed the monitoring committees to initiate strict action against those dumping construction waste in water bodies across the city.

The Chennai Corporation has appointed monitoring committees to take action against those dumping garbage and construction waste into the city's waterways, including the Cooum and Adyar rivers and the Buckingham Canal, added a Daily Thanthi report.

The senior official noted that from April of last year to March 4 of this year, a fine amount of Rs 1.59 crores has been collected from those who dumped construction waste in public places. He also pointed out that the initiative has led to a significant reduction in such complaints.

Following this, the monitoring committees have been provided with permanent guidelines to ensure cleanliness around the city. Accordingly, if garbage bins are full, the sanitation authorities should be informed through a walkie-talkie to clear it.

Similarly, if excess soil is piled up on roads, footpaths are encroached upon, and public toilets maintained by the corporation are damaged, the respective authorities should be notified immediately.

Apart from this, the Cooum and Adyar rivers, and the Buckingham Canal must be continuously monitored, and vehicles of repeat offenders should be seized, followed by a police complaint.

The guidelines also stated that if vehicles belonging to Chennai Metro Rail Limited contractors fail to follow the rules, action should be initiated against them along with a fine. Also, the monitoring committees must maintain proper vehicle records, which should be reviewed every month.