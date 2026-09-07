Chennai Corporation vaccinates 60,000 stray dogs across zones

Under this drive, stray dogs across all locations in four zones – Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Tondiarpet, and Royapuram – have been vaccinated and treated for internal and external parasites. Tondiarpet recorded the highest number of vaccinations with 12,684 dogs, followed by Ambattur (11,895), Tiruvottiyur (11,795), Royapuram (8,672), Madhavaram (7,963), and Manali (7,207).



The drive that is currently under way covers stray dogs across streets, educational institutions, hospitals, and public places in the Madhavaram and Ambattur zones. Currently, 10 dedicated teams are deployed in the Madhavaram and Ambattur zones to execute the campaign.



After completing work in these two zones, the drive will be extended to other parts of the city. The overall goal is to vaccinate 2,00,000 dogs across all zones with anti-rabies vaccines and administer ectoparasiticidal treatments within 50 working days.



The GCC has sought the support and cooperation of the public, pet owners, and animal welfare activists to achieve its goal of a rabies-free Chennai.