Stray cattle disrupt safety in Arumbakkam lanes

Hygiene in these areas also takes a hit as the strays defecate in front of buildings. The stench and cleanliness particularly worsen in the monsoon, leaving the roads dirty. Residents also said the cattle often rummage through garbage bins in search of food, scattering waste on the roads and creating additional sanitation concerns.

Mala, another resident, said, "A large number of cattle can be seen near the Chennai Middle School. Parents who come to pick up their children after school are worried about their safety."

A Chennai Corporation official said, "Action to catch and remove stray cattle roaming on the roads will be taken soon. Owners of impounded cattle will be fined Rs 10,000, and further action will be taken against those who violate the rules."